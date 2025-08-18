Russia’s Udmurtia region floats Chinese investment in farming sector — official

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Udmurtia sees a win-win situation on the horizon where China could invest in the region’s farming sector and receive increased crop exports that it needs as a result, Deputy Prime Minister of the regional government Daria Suntsova said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"Agricultural products from Udmurtia to China are being exported at a higher rate. But demand is growing even quicker. Amid this situation, we propose co-investing in agricultural enterprises of the Udmurt Republic to meet this export demand for agricultural produce from our region," Suntsova said at the session dedicated to developing cooperation with Chinese majors.

She cited production of flax and rapeseed oil as an example. "Dairy accounts for the largest share of agricultural exports. We are also ready in this regard to discuss not merely from the standpoint of exports but also from the viewpoint of developing relevant production facilities in the territory of our region from the side of our Chinese counterparts," she noted.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.