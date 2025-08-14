Rosatom hopes talks will clarify situation with US nuclear fuel at Zaporozhye Plant

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Rosatom hopes that summit talks with the United States can give answers to questions regarding the use of the US nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"The American side communicated in its time certain concerns to us regarding the fuel [at the Zaporozhye NPP] and intellectual property rights. We responded over our diplomatic channels and through IAEA said that we are ready to discuss the fate of the US fuel either present in reactors or located in storage facilities. We think that the negotiating resolution with the US will give answers to these issues also," Likhachev said.

Consultations, a political decision, and practical steps are needed to solve the situation with the intellectual property of Westinghouse, the US company that supplied nuclear fuel to the plant before, Likhachev said earlier.