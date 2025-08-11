Maritime Board takes measures to increase Russian ports capacity

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian sea and river ports have the vast untapped potential and the Maritime Board takes therefore further measures to increase their capacity and use the dredging equipment, Nikolay Patrushev, the presidential aide and the head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Each trip to regions of the country ends with elaboration of measures aimed at solving tasks vested in the Maritime Board, Patrushev noted. The board pays special attention to the transport infrastructure.

"Sea and river ports have the huge unexplored potential, and therefore we take extra measures after each visit, aimed at increasing the capacity of ports and the use of dredging equipment," Patrushev said.

Assignments have already been given, related to creation of a required group of the Russian dredging fleet with the use of production facilities and competencies of the national shipbuilding industry, he noted.

"As a matter of facts, the ports should not have a separate lift, they need to be tightly built into the Russia-wide transport system," Patrushev stressed. Creation of a network of multimodal transport and logistical centers is being explored jointly by federal and regional authorities and the business, he said.

"They should appear across the entire country and provide for integration of water transport with rail and motor ones, creating equal conditions for their functioning," Patrushev added.