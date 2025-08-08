At least 70 hacker groups are acting against Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. More than 70 hacker groups are acting against Russia, its structures and entersprises, Managing Director for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at Kaspersky Lab Anna Kulashova said.

When asked how many hacker groups are currently acting against Russia, she replied: "More than 70, according to our information."

"The number of cyber groups, which are related, among other things, to anti-Russian hacktivism, is on the rise. Seven new cyber groups emerged since the start of the year," she added.

When asked about her forecast for 2026, the expert replied that the attacks will not subside.

"Their number is growing, and this is true not only for Russia, but for the rest of the world as well. Russia is of special interest for certain cyber groups, that is why we expect their threats and attacks to continue," Kulashova said.