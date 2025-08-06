Deflation in Russia reaches 0.13% from July 29 to August 4 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia stood at 0.13% in the period from July 29 to August 4, 2025, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The previous week, from July 22 to 28, deflation amounted to 0.05%.

Since the beginning of August, consumer prices in Russia have declined by 0.07%, while year-to-date inflation has reached 4.37%.

Food products

According to the statistics, prices rose during the reporting week for pork (+0.6%), millet (+0.3%), canned meat and powdered infant formula, buckwheat (+0.2%), frozen fish, sunflower oil, margarine, cottage cheese, hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses, wheat flour, bread, vodka, and meals in canteens, cafes, and snack bars (excluding workplace canteens) - all up 0.1%.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell by an average of 4.6%, including significant declines for potatoes (-10.8%), white cabbage (-9.7%), table beets (-9.6%), carrots (-8.4%), onions (-6.3%), tomatoes (-6%), bananas (-2.5%), and apples (-0.4%). Cucumber prices rose by 0.3%.

Prices also fell for rice (-0.7%), chicken eggs (-0.6%), cooked sausages and fruit and berry preserves for infant food (-0.2%), lamb, pasteurized milk, sour cream, granulated sugar, vegetable preserves for infants, cookies, and black tea (-0.1%).

Non-food products

Among essential non-food items, prices rose for toothpaste (+0.3%) and toothbrushes (+0.1%). Prices declined for baby diapers and laundry detergents (-0.3%), household soap and dry pet food (-0.2%), toilet paper and sanitary pads (-0.1%).

In other non-food categories, prices rose for smartphones (+1.4%), vacuum cleaners (+0.7%), televisions (+0.5%), and filtered cigarettes (+0.1%). Prices declined for new foreign-brand passenger cars (-0.8%), shampoos (-0.5%), children’s sneakers (-0.3%), men’s undershirts and T-shirts, women’s tights, children’s jeans and T-shirts, and particleboard and oriented strand board (-0.1%).

Gasoline prices increased by 0.3%, while diesel fuel prices remained virtually unchanged.

Services

Public transport fares rose for trolleybuses (+1.1%), city buses (+0.3%), and trams (+0.2%). Housing fees in state and municipal residential buildings increased by 0.2%.

The average cost of accommodation fell for four-and five-star hotels (-2.2%), one-star hotels and motels (-1.1%), three-star hotels and hostels (-0.7%), two-star hotels (-0.6%), as well as vacation packages to resorts and boarding houses (-1.5%) and health resorts (-1.4%).

Among other services, prices increased for car washes (+0.2%), women’s and men’s haircuts, and dental fillings (+0.1%).