Import substitution alone will not make Russia technology leader — Putin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Import substitution and reverse engineering alone will not help Russia to achieve technology leadership, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with CEO of VEB.RF sate development corporation Igor Shuvalov.

"We will not achieve the technology leadership by dealing exclusively with the import substitution and reverse engineering. We need our own developments and production organization on our own platforms," the head of state said.

The import substitution tactics was indeed actual after the introduction of the big number of sanctions, Putin noted.