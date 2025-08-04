Tajikistan imports over 53% of liquefied gas from Russia in 1H 2025

DUSHANBE, August 4. /TASS/. Tajikistan imported 176,900 tons of liquefied gas in January-June of this year, with over 53.2% (94,100 tons) of this volume coming from Russia, and another 46.8% (82,900 tons) supplied from Kazakhstan, the Anti-monopoly service under the republic’s government reported.

The press release on the results of the department's activities for the first half of 2025 states that total volume of liquefied gas imports compared to the same period last year decreased by 18,500 tons. According to the Anti-monopoly service, 15 companies were engaged in gas supplies to Tajikistan, including Gazprom Neft-Tajikistan, which provided 9.6% of the total volume of imports of this type of fuel in the reporting period.

In January-June 2025, Tajikistan also imported 563,600 tons of petroleum products, which is 38,500 tons higher than in the same period of 2024. In particular, the country received 264,800 tons of diesel fuel (an increase in imports of 31,400 tons compared to the same period last year), and 241,400 tons of gasoline (an increase of 3,700 tons).

Tajikistan mainly imports oil products and gas from other countries, with its domestic production being small. According to the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan, over 16,100 tons of oil were produced in the republic last year, which is not enough to supply oil refineries.

Russia remains the key supplier of petroleum products to the country. There is an intergovernmental agreement between Tajikistan and Russia on the supply of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other types. The countries annually agree on indicative balances, which take into account the growth of the republic's economy. According to the Ministry of Energy of Tajikistan, the republic imported more than 1 million tons of oil products and liquefied gas from Russia in 2024. In total, last year Tajik entrepreneurs and companies imported more than 1.5 million tons of oil products and liquefied gas.