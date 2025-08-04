95-octane gasoline price hit record set in 2023

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Premium-95 gasoline price climbed above 77,000 rubles ($964.4) per metric ton during the trading session this Monday and updated the price record set in September 2023, according to data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange.

The Ai-95 gasoline price gained 1.08% to 77,001 rubles ($964.4) per metric ton. The Ai-92 (regular) gasoline price added 1.16% to 66,642 ($834.6) rubles per metric ton. The jet fuel prices lost 4.13% to 67,197 rubles ($841.5) per metric ton.

Liquefied natural gas saw the price drop by 0.4% to 18,990 rubles ($237.8) per metric ton. Furnace fuel oil prices dropped by 0.02% to 22,956 rubles ($287.5) per metric ton.

The Russian government introduced the temporary gasoline export ban for its producers until the end of August.