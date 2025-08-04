Sales of new cars in Russia falls by 26% in January-July to 742,100 units

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Sales of new automobiles, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), trucks, and buses, in Russia declined by 26% year-on-year in January-July 2025, totaling 742,100 units, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade reported. The domestic segment of the new vehicle market contracted by 8% over the same period, to 408,200 units.

Specifically, the passenger car market fell by 24% to 646,700 units, the LCV segment declined by 19% to 58,000 units, truck sales plummeted by 55% to 31,400 units, and bus sales dropped by 52% to 5,900 units.

In July alone, sales of new vehicles fell by 15% year-on-year to 134,600 units. However, this represents a 33% increase compared to the number of vehicles sold in June of this year.

In particular, 120,000 passenger cars were sold in July, 11% fewer than in July 2024, but 34% more than in June 2025. The LCV segment saw a 19% year-on-year decline in July but rose 28% month-on-month to 9,200 units. Truck sales in the reporting month were down 61% year-on-year but increased 24% from June 2025 to 4,400 units. Bus sales in July totaled 1,000 units, marking a 37% decrease compared to the previous year, but a 52% rise from the prior month.

The new electric vehicle market shrank by 51% in the first seven months of the current year, with 6,100 units sold. The share of electric vehicles manufactured in Russia rose to 27%, compared to 18% in the same period of 2024.