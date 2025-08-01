Russian Transport Ministry maintains passenger forecast for domestic airlines at 111.7 mln

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport is maintaining its forecast for the total number of passengers carried by Russian airlines in 2025 at the same level as in 2024 at 111.7 mln, Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin told reporters.

"[Russian airlines transported] 111.7 mln passengers in 2024, so we are aiming for a similar figure this year," he responded when asked for a forecast.

According to him, August represents a peak season for the airlines, and they are fully prepared for it. "Our fleet is operating at its maximum available capacity. Considering that nearly all flights are fully booked, we should certainly reach [last year’s passenger volume]. Additionally, we still have September and the first half of October ahead, months during which people are actively traveling, so the forecast remains unchanged," he added.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that passenger traffic among Russian airlines in the first half of this year decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period in 2024, totaling 50.8 mln passengers.