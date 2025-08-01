Air traffic between Russia, Saudi Arabia to boost tourism — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The launch of direct flights between Russia and Saudi Arabia will enhance tourism and business ties between the two countries, Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed told TASS.

Direct scheduled flights between Saudi Arabia and Russia will start on Friday. The first regular flight from Saudi Arabia will land in Moscow. It will be operated by the Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas on the Riyadh-Vnukovo route.

"The establishment of air service will spur tourism and investment between the two countries, especially as more Russian tourists will be able to enjoy various tourist programs in the kingdom. It will also support pilgrimage travel to holy sites and stimulate entrepreneurial activity," the diplomat said.

He also praised cooperation with Russia, noting that such interaction "is consistent with the shared goal of strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries."

The Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Moscow at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT). Flynas may operate flights four times a week from August 1 through the end of the current spring-summer season (October 25), using Airbus A320/330 aircraft.

Air traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia was suspended in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. After strict restrictions were lifted, direct flights were not resumed due to limited demand for tourist travel.