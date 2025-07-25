Trump to decide on EU trade deal or 30% tariffs soon — media

BRUSSELS, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon whether he will accept a trade agreement with the European Union or proceed with imposing 30% tariffs next week, Politico reported, citing European diplomats.

The day before, Trump praised the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Brussels, stating that both sides are engaged in serious discussions on the terms of a potential deal.

Trump has previously announced plans to impose 30% tariffs on all EU imports starting August 1, in addition to the existing 10% tariffs on European steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need to reach an agreement by August 1 at any cost.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic reaffirmed his goal of securing the removal of US tariffs. However, he also indicated that Brussels is prepared to retaliate with tariffs on US goods worth €72 billion annually if talks collapse.