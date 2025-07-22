Russia passes law on fines for searching extremist content, advertising VPN services

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has passed in the third and final reading a law imposing fines for online searches of extremist content, as well as for advertising VPN services.

The relevant bill was put forward in October 2024 by a group of lawmakers and passed in the first reading in January 2025, and in the second reading - on July 17.

Under the law, Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses will be supplemented by article 13.53 (searching for knowingly extremist information and getting access to such information, including with the use of hardware and software for accessing blocked information resources, information and telecom networks). Those deliberately surfing the internet for information on Russia’s register of extremist resources, including with the use of VPN services, will be punished by a fine of from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles (some $38 to $63).

The law also amends article 14.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violations of advertising laws). Thus, advertising of VPN services will be punishable by a fine from 50,000 to 80,000 rubles ($639 to $1,000) for individuals, from 80,000 to 150,000 rubles ($1,000 to $1,900) for officials, and from 200,000 to 500,000 rubles ($2,500 to $6,300) for legal entities.