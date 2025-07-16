Coal mining declined by about 1% YTD in Russia — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Coal mining declined in Russia by about 1% approximately on account of developing new coal mining projects, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"The limits are 1% there but we will look at how we will end the year," the minister said.

Coal mining in the Kuzbass region declined by about 54 mln metric tons since 2018, Tsivilyov noted. "We also see the decline this year, a certain dip in mining volumes. However, the total production volume in the Russian Federation - it declined very insignificantly because other coal mining regions started working that are closer to the Far East, closer to new markets, and their logistical costs are smaller," the minister said.