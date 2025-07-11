Gas processing facility construction in Ust-Luga on track — Novak

ALMETYEVSK, July 11. /TASS/. Construction of natural gas processing and liquefaction facility in Ust-Luga, the Leningrad Region, is on track, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the oil summit in Tatarstan.

"We have everything going normal for Ust-Luga. The project was formed there, the financial model was developed, financing, and it is being implemented. The purpose of the business trip was to look at the actual condition of the construction site, construction progress, and we saw everything is going very intensively there, about 40,000 builders, and construction is in line with the schedule," Novak said.

The facility under construction will process 45 bln cubic meters of gas and produce 13.1 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas, up to 3.6 mln metric tons of the ethane fraction, up to 1.7 mln metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas, and 0.13 mln metric tons of pentane-hexane fraction.