Russia becomes leader in growth of tourist flow to Vietnam — portal

HANOI, July 8. /TASS/. Russia has become the leader in the growth of tourist flow to Vietnam in the first half of the year, according to the data published by the Vietnamese news portal VnExpress.

In the first two quarters of 2025, Vietnam received more than 260,000 Russian tourists, compared to 232,000 for the whole of last year. In the period from January to June 2025, the number of Russian tourists visiting Vietnam soared by 239% compared to the same period last year, which was the highest growth rate of foreign arrivals.

In March, the Vietnamese government extended the visa-free entry regime for citizens of 12 countries, including Russia, until 2028. Other factors contributing to Vietnam's growing popularity as a tourist destination among Russians include convenient flight routes and competitive prices for tours, according to the Vietnam National Tourism Administration. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia was consistently among the top markets for sending tourists to Vietnam.

Vietnam is expected to attract about 430,000 Russian tourists in 2025, which will contribute to the gradual return of tourist flow from Russia to the pre-pandemic level of 650,000 people per year, VnExpress notes.