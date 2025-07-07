Russia going to achieve full technology independence in chemical sector — minister

EKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia intends to achieve complete technological independence in the chemical sector and production of new materials, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"The New Materials and Chemistry is the fundamentally important National Project for us. We intend to provide for 100% technological independence in the chemical sector and in the new materials production sphere," Alikhanov said.

About 170 production facilities and competence center are planned to be created for this purpose. Particular attention is paid to organizing the full cycle of rare and rare-earth metals production," he noted.

"We suggest making more active work within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in order to bring closer approaches in the sphere of state regulation of these sectors, improvement of the regulatory base, and provision of their sustainable and innovative development," the minister added.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.