More than 30 Russian regions present their projects at Innoprom expo in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. More than 30 Russian regions are presenting their industrial and investment projects at the 15th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom, which has kicked off in Yekaterinburg.

"As many as 33 regions of the Russian Federation are showing their industrial and investment projects at team expositions. Eighty-eight regions sent their official and business delegations to participate in the event," the organizers of the event said.

In 2025, more than a thousand participating companies will be represented. Guests will see five national expositions from Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"The interest of foreign guests is confirmed by the high level of official delegations from China, the CIS, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa," the organizers added.

In addition, special projects have also been implemented at Innoprom-2025 - the Dialogue with the Trade Representative platform is operating, where business meetings are held to develop Russia's export potential and find new opportunities for foreign partnership. For the first time, the exhibition is hosting the Startup Tour x Innoprom road show with pitch sessions, mentoring and panel events.

Thematic panel sessions, discussions and meetings will be held during the four days of the exhibition. The main tracks of the business program are International Cooperation, Industrial innovations, Digital manufacturing, Industrial IT, Cybersecurity in Industry, Finance and Industry.

About the exhibition

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is underway in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10, its main theme is Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Representatives of Russian business will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 foreign countries at the contact exchange. TASS is the general information partner.