Russian shipbuilders showing interest in JV with Saudi Arabia

EKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian shipbuilders, such as electric vessels producer Emperium and the Alexeev Central Design Bureau of Hydrofoil Ships have interest in joint assembly facilities with Saudi Arabia, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"The shipbuilding cluster, the cluster for various shipbuilding equipment is being proactively developing with counterparts. And we agreed to consider at a joint meeting what can be useful from our side because we are also carrying a major effort now on component equipment mastering and our vessels also have a good track record. Emperium, our electric catamarans, and the Alexeev Central Design Bureau also have interest in creating assembly facilities there [in Saudi Arabia]," the minister said.

