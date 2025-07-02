Global central banks active in buying gold in May 2025 — WGC

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Central banks of the world purchased about 20 metric tons of gold in May 2025, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

"Fresh tensions in the Middle East may have reinforced the strategic appeal of gold for central banks looking to safeguard reserves against geopolitical shocks," WGC noted.

The main buyer of gold in May was the National Bank of Kazakhstan, which purchased seven metric tons and increased its reserves to 299 metric tons. Central banks of Turkey and Poland increased their reserves by six metric tons each.