Putin says government needs to go digital in tracking economic changes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The government needs to track important economic changes digitally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Today I have focused on five main areas of structural changes in the Russian economy. National projects and government programs that have already been launched are focused on these tasks. Their work must be constantly adjusted to take into account the changing situation in the world and new opportunities. I ask the government to go digital and keep under special control of the key indicators of structural changes in our economy, as well as regularly monitor their dynamics and adjust ongoing activities," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

