Humanoid robots lose out in competition for combat effectiveness with drones — academician

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18 /TASS/. Human-like robots, once widely touted, are falling behind in competition with drones tailored to specific tasks, one of the leading Russian and global experts in computer technology told TASS.

"A certain time ago, certain experts <…> actively promoted the idea of building universal human-like robots which, in their thinking, were supposed to replace humans across the board, including on the battlefield," Igor Kalyayev, an academician with the Russian Academy of Sciences, said. "Reality showed that they cannot replace anybody as they are too unsustainable, low-passable, energy-intensive and understealthed, etc. And dedicated robots, like FPV drones, squat and stealth vehicles, uncrewed motorboats, and other unmanned systems are needed to accomplish combat tasks," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This, the academician argued, "shows once again how important it is to develop specialized AI models tasked with solving practical tasks in science, engineering, industrial production, defense, and security."

