Drone identification system to lift flight restrictions this year

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is testing an identification system for civilian drones on the basis of ERA-GLONASS satellite system and plans to lift flight restrictions in the regions in 2025, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said in an interview with TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are using it in a pilot regime to identify civilian drones in agriculture and cargo delivery. The identification will open the sky for unmanned aviation. We are testing such a possibility that will lift regional restrictions already this year," he said.

ERA-GLONASS CEO Alexey Raikevich earlier said the Transport Ministry was drafting the normative base for a single drone identification system. He said his company was ready to fulfil the missions of the identification system on the ground, water and in the air.

The company has successfully tested online drone monitoring in 12 regions and data transmission to state authorities. The total flight distance exceeded 400 thousand kilometers. ERA-GLONASS has also monitored the first inter-reginal flight from Sakhalin to the Khabarovsk region.

SPIEF is held on June 18-21.