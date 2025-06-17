More than 150 business events to be at SPIEF — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The business program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) provides for more than 150 activities, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said.

"More than 150 various activities are provided for in total. These are panel discussions, topical roundtables, business breakfasts and televised debates," he said.

Twenty-one business dialogs are planned, including with the UAE, the US, Bahrain, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and other countries. There will also be a business dialog between the Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN.