Bankruptcies may grow by 11% in Germany this year — research

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. The number of bankruptcy cases in Germany amid the economic crisis and US tariffs may grow by 11% as compared to the last year and may reach 24,400, Allianz Trade insurance company said in its research.

"It is expected due to the tariff spiral that bankruptcy cases in Germany will grow by 11% in 2025 year on year and total about 24,400 cases," the research indicates. Experts anticipate further growth of bankruptcies by 3% to 25,050 cases by 2026. The number of bankruptcies already grew by 22% by 2024, researchers added.

"Germany in general is one of the most affected markets in West Europe after France but also one of the few countries that may expect growth of indicators in 2025," Allianz Trade said. However, not only general figures but the number of major bankruptcies remaining high give rise to concerns.