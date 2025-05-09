China’s trade with Russia drops by 7.5% in January-April to $71.12 billion

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. Trade between China and Russia dropped by 7.5% in January-April 2025 year-on-year to $71.12 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China stated in uts report on Friday.

Import of Russian goods to China dropped by 9.1% during the reported period to $40.31 billion, while the export of Chinese products to Russia decreased by 5.3% to $30.81 billion, according to the report.

The bulk of Russian goods supplied to China by value are oil, natural gas and coal. Other products include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel and seafood.

China exports a wide range of products to Russia - from cars, tractors, computers and smartphones, as well as industrial and specialized equipment, to children's toys, clothing and footwear.