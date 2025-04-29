Number of flights between Tunisia, Russia to increase shortly — tourism minister

TUNIS, April 29. /TASS/. The number of direct flights between Tunisia and Russia will increase in the near future, Tunisian Tourism Minister Soufiane Tekaya told TASS.

"Tunisian and Russian specialists have been in contact on the issue of aviation service between Tunis and the [Russian] capital of Moscow. We expect the results of those contacts in coming days," he said when asked about cancellation of flights by the Tunisian company Express Airline scheduled for the end of April.

Tunisia’s authorities are working on raising the number of air carriers performing direct flights to Russia, the minister added. "As a Tunisian side, we are working on removing all factors hindering the implementation of the earmarked program. We expect more airlines to be employed in the upcoming period for raising the number of flights and, consequently, improving the situation," he said.

"We aim at increasing the number of Russian tourists and returning to previous results. We expect the number of flights to grow in the future and the number of guests from Russia in Tunisia to increase," the minister noted.

On April 19, the Tunisian airline Nouvelair resumed direct flights between Russia and Tunisia. Regular flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the Mediterranean resort city of Monastir ordered by Grand Express tour company are scheduled twice per week during the summer season. Moreover, Biblio-Globus tour operator has started offering tours to the resort town of Hammamet, with flights performed by the Tunisian air carrier Express Airline. However, a couple of days ago flights disappeared from the booking system due to the airline’s reports of the absence of delivery of services.

As per the Tunisian National Tourist Office, around 14,000 Russians traveled to the North African country in 2024. In 2019, the number of Russian tourists visiting Tunisian resorts exceeded 633,000.