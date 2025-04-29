China calls on US to abandon tariff pressure — MFA

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the US to abandon tariff pressure and begin a dialogue with Beijing based on equality and mutual respect, according to a statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun at his briefing.

"If a negotiated solution is truly what the US wants, it should stop threatening and blackmailing China, and seek dialogue based on equality, respect and mutual benefit," he said.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones – on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

This was not applied to China. Washington’s total tariffs on goods from China reach 145%, and China’s retaliatory tariffs reach 125%.