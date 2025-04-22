{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 4.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.18 rubles

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX Index added 0.94% to 2,949.93 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.94% to 1,150.69 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 4.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.175 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had narrowed gains to 0.74% as it traded at 2,944.03 points, while the RTS was up by 0.74% at 1,148.39 points. Meanwhile the yuan had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 11.056 rubles (-7.4 kopecks).

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) grew by 0.44% as morning trading session started reaching 2,935.35 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.

Hyundai registers at least eight trademarks in Russia — patent authority
All trademarks registered are in Class 12 of the International Classification of Goods and Services, which covers cars, as well as spare parts and accessories
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
White House dismisses allegations against Pentagon chief as fake news
According to press secretary Karoline Leavitt, US President Donald Trump said that 'he stands strongly behind the Secretary of Defense'
PREVIEW: Moscow-based MGIMO University to host Russian-African youth forum
On April 22-25, a plenary session, roundtables, expert and panel discussions, business games, and other events will take place in hybrid format
Kia registers at least six trademarks in Russia — patent authority
The trademarks were registered under Classes 4, 42 and 35, which cover industrial oils and lubricants, motor vehicles and spare parts, automobile plant design and whole and retail trade services respectively
Moscow welcomes US statements on Ukraine’s impossibility to join NATO — Kremlin
Bloomberg news agency reported earlier that Washington presented its allies in Paris with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement and they included a refusal to discuss Kiev’s NATO membership and the easing of sanctions against Russia
Pope Francis dies on anniversary of Rome's birth
Although this holiday is not an official day off, the city’s authorities typically organize various events, ceremonies, costume parades and shows
FACTBOX: Vatican enters sede vacante period, as pontiff passes
Sede Vacante is a period that spans from the death or resignation of the Pope to the election of his successor
Russia’s envoy praises negotiations between Iran, US on Tehran's nuclear program
Araghchi and Witkoff's next meeting will take place on April 26, in the wake of technical-level consultations on April 23
Don't get too high or too low about talks with US, Russian diplomat says
According to the diplomat, this pragmatic approach is seen in other areas. For instance, when the Russian president says that those companies that have withdrawn from Russia would be able to return, but "on certain conditions"
Ratification of comprehensive partnership agreement with Iran to be fast — expert
Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, said that 'there are no obstacles to its ratification'
Kiev was 'prompted' to accept Russia's Easter ceasefire proposal — Putin
The Russian president noted that initially Ukraine issued a statement dismissing the proposal "as a game with people’s lives"
Israel unlikely to strike Iran without Trump’s endorsement — media
Meanwhile, the US president himself is currently focused on pursuing diplomatic solutions to address Iran's nuclear program
Trump says hopes for Russia-US deal to be made in coming week
"Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America," US leader said
China is top marine economic power now — Russian presidential aide
The struggle for the World Ocean lasted for several centuries and a small quiet period was only after 1991, when the socialist block disintegrated, Nikolay Patrushev said
Erdogan's son supports Russia's return to Olympic Games
According to Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, if sport "is supposed to transcend all boundaries, if sport is supposed to be serving peace in the world, it should not be politicized"
Russian, Bangladeshi naval crews hold joint maneuvers in Indian Ocean
After finishing practical training, the Russian vessels continued to perform tasks as part of their long-range cruise plan, according to the Pacific Fleet
PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with visiting Omani Sultan Al Said
The Kremlin has announced that the two sides will focus on key areas of cooperation in the economic, financial, and cultural spheres as well as pressing international and regional issues.
Russian forces advance in South Donetsk area, DPR leader says
The Russian troops have advanced towards the settlements of Bogatyr, Otradnaya and Komar in the Velikaya Novosyolka area
Zelensky loses London's support, hits out at Beijing — Medvedchuk
"If even London is tired of this political clown, that shows he is losing the last pillars of his support," the politician noted
Russian troops strictly observed ceasefire during Easter truce — top brass
Despite the declared Easter truce, Ukrainian armed formations kept delivering artillery fire and strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in the border areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kiev blocks every effort to take bodies of Ukrainian soldiers from battlefields near Kursk
Russian security officer told TASS that Russian servicemen came under attack as they attempted to take the bodies of Ukrainian troops from areas near Guyevo and Nikolayevo-Daryino to mortuaries
Earth trembles at Russia’s tallest active volcano
Continued activity may affect low-flying aircraft
Russian subcommittee supports extension of raw rice export ban until end of December 2025
The relevant draft decree will be put forward to the government for consideration in the near time, the Secretariat added
FSB detains Crimean resident for passing data on military facilities to SBU
The FSB Investigative Department for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol has opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code
Russia has no intention to get into naval arms race — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev drew attention to the "increased competition" between the United States and China in the naval sphere
Russia to discuss joint arms projects with Peru
Peru operates Russian-made airplanes, helicopters, armor, antitank complexes and air defense means
23 children die, 167 receive injuries in Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod Region in 3.5 years
Region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the enemy shells 'cities and villages from all types of weapons, drops munitions from drones, causing suffering to civilians'
IN BRIEF: Putin signs off on bills to protect Russians from foreign influence
Foreign agent status will also be given for supporting similar decisions by foreign governments
UNRWA condemns collective punishment of Palestinians
According to the WAFA news agency, more than 90,000 displaced persons are accommodated in 115 UNRWA shelters across the Gaza Strip
No lasting peace possible in Ukraine without regime change, former PM says
Nikolay Azarov has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is being led by a Nazi regime, under which there is no freedom of speech, and the opposition and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church are being persecuted
Erdogan’s son says no plans to become president
Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan specified that he would like to stay in the non-governmental, leading civil society
Putin says Ukrainian soldiers make restaurants military targets by holding parties there
This issue needs to be addressed, perhaps, through bilateral talks, according to the president
Russia started strengthening marine potential before US actions — official
The situation will evolve "more likely the other way around," the presidential aide said when answering the question whether Russia endeavors to catch up with the US, considering extensive plans of the US administration
Houthis claim strikes on two US aircraft carrier groups
"Missile forces and drone units launched two cruise missiles and two drones at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its associated ships in the northern part of the Red Sea," the movement said
Sculptor Tsereteli passes away at 91
According to the sculptor's aide, the death occurred due to heart failure
Israeli air strikes kill at least 29 Gazans over past day — TV
According to the Al Jazeera, Israeli forces have been delivering attacks on tent camps for displaced people across the Palestinian enclave
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 80.76 rubles for April 22
The official euro rate was increased by 1.45 rubles to 93.6714 rubles
Russia must repay moral debt to residents of Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin
The president noted that restoration of Donbass and Novorossiya is a complex but gradually advancing process
Incomprehensible how EU openly willing to resume Nazi ideology — Lavrov
The European Union’s intention to establish a coalition on sending troops to Ukraine demonstrates a superiority intention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Former Italian PM says Russia’s wish not to have enemies at its doorstep understandable
Giuseppe Conte also believes that the EU has never intended to promote dialogue on settling the conflict
Nazis whom Zelensky made welcome in power to sacrifice him whenever possible — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Zelensky had long ago become a pawn in both foreign and domestic politics
Russian stock indices rising on Monday — market data
The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,825-2,950 points on Tuesday, BCS Investment World said
Erdogan’s son confesses he ‘enjoys coming to Russia’
Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan said he had been to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi and Yakutsk
Envoy reveals frequency of Kiev’s attacks on Russian energy facilities in past month
Rodion Miroshnik told TASS that Ukrainian troops have launched 144 attacks on Russian energy facilities
Nearly two million Palestinians in dire need of humanitarian assistance — government
The public health system is ruined, bakeries are not working
Putin ratifies agreement on strategic partnership with Iran
The agreement sets out the legal framework for further development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran for the long-term perspective
Leaders of Russia, South Africa discuss trade-economic cooperation — Kremlin
The parties agreed to continue their communications
Pope Francis died of stroke that caused coma, cardiac arrest — statement
It also said that the pontiff suffered from type 2 diabetes
Ukrainian troops blow up historical buildings at monastery in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the Russian security forces, the monastery sustained major damage
EU cannot support Ukraine in military conflict without US — Kneissl
According to the former Austrian foreign minister, "France is now very upset that Germany and Poland are buying weapons from the United States, and not from France"
Putin instructs to consider buyback mechanism for departed brands by May 15
Companies that left the Russian market after February 22, 2022 will be subject to this measure
Late Pope Francis expressed positive attitude toward Russia, says Putin
The Russian leader noted that he had personal audiences with the pontiff on multiple occasions
FACTBOX: Pope Francis' biography
The 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully tried to attack LPR, DPR during Easter truce — expert
During the Easter truce, numerous ceasefire violations by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded in the areas of Nadiya, Novoogorovka, Makeyevka, Belogorovka, Novoye and Grigorovka, Andrey Marochko said
Russian troops continue special military operation after truce expires
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 20 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Erdogan’s son praises Putin as ‘decisive leader’
I see Mr. Putin as a leader who puts the interests of his country and his people in the forefront, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan said
Trump’s plan may include deployment of European troops in Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the negotiators are now considering "a separate peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire, which would look like a ‘joint commission’ of Russians, Ukrainians and a third, non-NATO country"
Putin explains strike on Sumy congress center by Ukrainian military award ceremony
The Russian president exemplified that in restaurants, the Ukrainian military personnel "hold some gatherings, meetings, conferences"
IN BRIEF: What is known about end of Easter truce, Ukrainian violations
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that after the truce expired, Russian troops resumed their special military operation
Russian-made SJ-100 jet preparing for maiden flight — company executive
A prototype of the passenger jet with imported systems and domestically-produced PD-8 engines successfully completed its first test flight in March 2025
Russia ready to talk directly to Ukraine about civilian infrastructure strikes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underscored that "earlier the president repeatedly voiced his readiness for negotiations with the Ukrainian side"
Ex-Ukrainian PM slams Kiev's idea to extend ceasefire as demagogy
Nikolay Azarov recalled that the Kiev regime, which came to power as a result of the 2014 coup, lacked commitment
Pentagon chief shared details of strikes on Yemen in Signal private chat — NYT
According to the publication, on March 15, Hegseth posted the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which struck positions of Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Trump’s approval rating slides to 42%, latest poll shows
The poll surveyed more than 4,300 US adults on April 16-21
Combat operations restart in special military operation area after Easter truce — Putin
The Russian president announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
Kiev foolishly squanders chances given it by Russia, int'l community — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Kiev is incompetent
Russian servicemen liberate Gornal monastery in Kursk Region — sources
According to the Russian servicemen, the Ukrainian military considered the monastery a military facility
Kiev’s proposal to extend Easter truce looks cynical to Russian expert
Political scientist Vladimir Karasev noted that drone, artillery and HIMARS attacks had been launched by Ukrainian forces against Russian positions almost on every front over the duration of the latest ceasefire
Putin calls Pope's passing during Easter period 'special sign'
The Russian president stressed that "the Pope did much good not only for his flock, but for the world as a whole"
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
Trump may come to Vatican for Pope's funeral — newspaper
The funeral of the pontiff, who passed away on April 21 at 88, may take place in the Church of Our Lady of the Great (Santa Maria Maggiore)
Russia will not abandon its other partners for sake of dialogue with US — diplomat
"The United States, we welcome you. But you are not the only one. And we will see what becomes of the dialogue with you," he added
Kiev troops attempted to kill British mercenary who surrendered to Russians — officer
In his words, they fired conventional 120mm mortar rounds, silent munitions and at least one FPV drone with a fragmentation charge
COMEX gold futures rise to new historic high of $3,500
As of 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT), the gold price rose as high as 4.59%
Zelensky to continue sabotaging all peace initiatives — Crimean official
"It is possible to assert with confidence that dictator Zelensky, holding on to power, will never agree to and will continue to undermine any peace initiatives and compromises," Mikhail Sheremet said
Turkey to expand gas prospecting in Russia
Turkey wants to be more actively involved in exploration of oil and gas abroad in general, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said
Pope Francis to be buried late this week
The spokesman also recalled that the pontiff had expressed the wish to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome with a public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica
Head of Administrative and Budget Office Vought may replace Musk in DOGE — Bloomberg
Vought is a long-time supporter of US President Donald Trump. He was named ABU director on January 2, 2019, during Trump’s first presidential term
IN BRIEF: What Putin said about Russia’s new missile, and Moscow’s response to the West
Moscow used its new Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the West’s decision to authorize strategic-depth strikes on Russia
Russian Cabinet considering processed rice exports in 2026
"The decision on this issue is planned to be made within the framework of subcommittee activities in the third quarter of this year," the press service informed
First Swedish AWACS aircraft arrives in Ukraine, test flight completed — UNIAN
Sweden promised to supply Kiev with two Saab 340 AEW&C (ACS-890) aircraft
Rearmament initiative could fragment Europe, ex-Italian PM warns
Giuseppe Conte believes that the European public is being misled by promises of more security and efforts to arm every country, even though the military approach pursued until recently has not succeeded
Golden Dome missile defense shield won’t protect US from Russia or China, analyst says
Thomas Countryman noted that the system "could be overwhelmed by the much cheaper option of simply building a lot more missiles"
Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Gornal in Kursk region — senior lawmaker
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that, prior to the Easter truce, units from Russia’s Battlegroup North had struck Ukrainian brigades near Gornal
Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official
According to the report, overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off
Trump not coming to Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
Earlier, Peskov said that more than 20 heads of state and government are expected at the parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory
Sultan of Oman arrives in Moscow
The visit is timed to the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Durov says Telegram never disclosed single byte of private messages in its 12-year history
The messenger's co-founder said that Telegram would only disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of criminal suspects, if provided with a valid court order
Trump’s plan to resolve Ukraine crisis to feature in new history textbooks — Kremlin aide
Vladimir Medinsky noted 'the extraordinary efforts being taken by the new US administration in an attempt to find a reasonable solution to the Ukraine conflict'
Trump confirms his coming to Pope Francis’ funeral
Pope Francis will be buried some time between Friday and Sunday of this week, or on the fourth to sixth day after the pope’s death
Press review: Easter truce may shift Ukraine conflict as Iran, US report nuclear progress
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 21st
Kiev needs to draft 18-year-olds despite demographic issues, expert says
Alexander Gladun pointed out that in the current demographic situation, Ukraine must increase its birth rate
West incapable of competing in trade on legal grounds — Russian Foreign Ministry
Improvements in the state of global economic relations are not expected in the near future because the West has historically engaged in trade and sanction wars, Maria Zakharova noted
Four die, 15 wounded after Israel’ strike on tent camp in Gaza — TV
On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025
Kiev failed to honor even 30-hour truce — senior Russian senator
During the Easter days, the Kiev regime actually underwent a test for its ability to think and honor accords, Grigory Karasin added
Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce
As of 2:18 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (11:18 p.m. GMT on Monday), gold rose 1.72% to as high as $3,451,3
Kremlin aide Patrushev says Russia faces enhanced maritime threats from West
He warned that Western measures will be met with an "adequate and proportionate response" from Russia
China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
When activated by conventional explosives, the magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance
