Russia holds up to 45% of global diamond reserves — Natural Resources Ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s subsoil contains up to 45% of the world’s diamond reserves, with over 80% of the country’s reserves located in the Far East, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The ministry emphasized that Russia is the global leader in diamond reserves. Across the country, there are 81 primary diamond deposits with a combined total of 982.4 mln carats. In addition, Russia has 39 technogenic deposits (formed from mining waste) containing a further 25,800 carats.

"More than 80% of all natural diamond reserves in the country are located in the Far East, in Yakutia. Nearly 20% are in the northwest, in the Arkhangelsk Region. Only placer deposits are known in Siberia and the Volga Federal District," Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov was quoted in the release.

According to the ministry, the three largest diamond deposits in Russia are located in Yakutia. Currently, 135 licenses have been issued in Russia for the exploration, surveying, and mining of diamond-bearing subsurface plots. "Fourteen deposits are being prepared for development. At one of the deposits in Yakutia production is expected to begin as early as 2025," the ministry added.