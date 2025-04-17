Alrosa’s diamond reserves grow by over 1 mln carats in 2024

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The increase in Alrosa’s alluvial diamond reserves amounted to more than 1 mln carats in 2024, and over one metric ton of associated and placer gold was added to the company’s balance sheet, the company reported.

"At the end of 2024, Alrosa’s geologists secured an increase in alluvial diamond reserves totaling over 1 mln carats. Geological exploration was conducted in four municipal districts of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), as well as in Arkhangelsk Region and Krasnoyarsk Territory. In addition, more than one ton of associated and placer gold was added to the company’s balance sheet," the company said.

In 2024, Alrosa’s capital expenditures totaled 59 bln rubles, with 70% directed toward the diamond segment, including the maintenance of mining capacity.

According to Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev, the company aims to increase its diamond reserves by more than 50 mln carats this year.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds.

Russia owns 33.03% of Alrosa’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (uluses) within which the company operates control 8%. Approximately 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.