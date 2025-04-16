Free trade agreement talks with India at early stage — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Talks on a free trade agreement with India are at an early phase, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said when speaking at the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"Our actions focus in the first instance on improving trade conditions on the Greater Eurasia space, where the Eurasian Economic Union already has relevant agreements with Vietnam, Serbia and Iran. The total market of these countries is approximately 190 mln people. Agreements increasing our external market to 481 mln people can be made by the end of this year. Talks with India are at early phases. We discuss the possibility of making a free trade agreement with Pakistan," Overchuk said.

The free zone of free trade goods is already effective in CIS, the official said.

"The agreement was signed in 2023; we ratified it last year, about the free trade in goods and making investments. Therefore, we set a task for ourselves in Eurasia to provide for free access to markets with the capacity of about 2.2 bln people," Overchuk added.