Russian fuel market is balanced — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian oil products market is balanced and adequately supplied with fuel, Deputy Director of the Oil and Gas Complex Department at the Russian Ministry of Energy Roman Kabakov said.

"In terms of the balance of supply and demand in the domestic market for motor gasoline and diesel fuel, we currently assess the situation - based on expert evaluations - as normal," he said. Kabakov added that the domestic market is fully supplied with fuel in the necessary volumes, and all its needs are being met.

According to him, unplanned maintenance work at oil refineries will not affect production performance figures for 2025. "The repairs at oil refineries that occurred unexpectedly in the first quarter of this year, for reasons beyond the control of the plants themselves, have not had any impact on the internal system or the market. And in general, they will not result in any noticeable deviations in production figures by the end of this year," Kabakov noted.