Russia may increase share of wheat in grain exports in 2025 — Agriculture Ministry

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia may increase the share of wheat in grain exports in 2025 by limiting the export of corn, barley, and rye, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Titov told reporters.

"Historically, wheat accounts for about 80% of our grain exports. Perhaps this share will be a little more in 2025, although I think it will be roughly the same. It may be more due to the fact that from February to June we will have limited exports of corn, barley, and rye, so wheat will be the main volume, so the share may be a little more," Titov said.

Earlier, the Russian government set up a tariff quota of 10.6 mln tons for exports of grain crops from the country outside the Eurasian Economic Union from February 15 to June 30, 2025. Thus, the volume of the quota for the export of wheat and meslin will be 10.6 mln tons, barley, rye and corn - 0 tons.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said that exports of grain crops from Russia in 2024 amounted to 73.1 mln tons, including 57.5 mln tons of wheat, 8.2 mln tons of barley, and 6.7 mln tons of corn.