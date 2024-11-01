Russian TV channels’ lawsuit against Google exceeds total global wealth — WP

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The fine amount of two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) imposed on US tech giant Google by Moscow for blocking Russian TV channels on YouTube exceeds not only global GDP but also the world's total wealth, The Washington Post (WP) newspaper says.

The news outlet cited calculations from The Boston Consulting Group, according to which total global wealth stands at $477 trillion in 2024. Global GDP totaled about $105.4 trillion, the World Bank said earlier. Two undecillion rubles are equal to $20 decillion, a 33-digit figure.

The fine amount doubles every day due to non-payment, lawyers say. The fine may soon reach an actual googol - a number with 100 zeroes and the mathematical term that inspired the Google search engine’s name.

The claim amount is several times higher than the value of the corporation itself, which is among the five most valuable companies in the world. The market value of Google is estimated at $2 trillion.