Russia reduces coal output by 1.7% to 310 mln tons in January-September

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia in January-September decreased by 1.7% and amounted to 310 mln tons, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, production of all types of hard coal decreased by 3.3% year-on-year to 242 mln tons, anthracite production decreased by 18.2% to 15.8 mln tons, and coking coal production increased by 8.4% to 83 mln tons.

Other hard coal production decreased by 7.2% to 143 mln tons, while lignite production in January-September was 68.4 mln tons, up 4.4% year-on-year.