MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The minimal discount for transactions on sales of Russian assets by foreigners increased from 50% to 60%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"The discount for foreigners will grow from 50% to 60%," Siluanov said.

The contribution to the budget during sales of Russian businesses by foreigners will grow from 15% at present to 35%, the minister noted. "From 15% to 25% at once, plus five during one year and five during the next one, 35% in total," he added.