Gold price reaches new all-time high as Fed cuts interest rate

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The price of gold hit a new all-time high during trading on the Comex (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), rising above $2,625 per troy ounce.

Prices rose sharply after the US Federal Reserve decided to cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points for the first time in four years to 4.75-5%.

As of 20:59 Moscow time, before the publication of the medium-term forecast on the website of the US regulator, the price of the precious metal was $2,594.7 per troy ounce (+0.09%). By 21:00 Moscow time, gold jumped to $2,615 an ounce (+0.87%). By 21:30 Moscow time, the price of the precious metal accelerated its growth to $2,425 per ounce (+1.26%).