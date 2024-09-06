German exports to Russia increased by 18.9% in July compared to June

BERLIN, 6 September. /TASS/. German exports to Russia in July increased by 18.9% compared to June and amounted to 0.7 bln euro, according to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

In comparison with July 2023, exports decreased by 6.5%. Imports of Russian goods to Germany in July decreased by 6.5% compared to June to 0.1 bln euro, compared to July 2023 - by 37.5%.

Overall, taking into account calendar and seasonal adjustments, in July 2024 the volume of German exports amounted to 130 bln euro, imports to Germany - 113.2 bln euro. Thus, German exports in July increased by 1.7% compared to the previous month, while imports increased by 5.4%. Compared to July 2023, exports decreased by 1.2%, while imports decreased by 0.1%. Germany's foreign trade balance closed with a surplus of 16.8 bln euro in July 2024.