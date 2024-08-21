Annual inflation in Russia gearing down to 9.04% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down from 9.07% a week earlier to 9.04% from August 13 to 19, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation decelerated to 0.04% over the week from August 13 to 19, 2024. Annual inflation stood at 9.04%," the ministry informed.

Prices did not change during the reporting week in the food sector. Deflation accelerated for fruits and vegetables and prices changed by 0.12% for other foods, the ministry said.

In the nonfood segment, price growth rates was 0.14%. Deflation resumed in the services sector because of declining domestic airfare prices.