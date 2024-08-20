Eleven nuclear power plants to be built in Russia by 2042

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The draft master diagram for placement of power generation facilities by 2042 contemplates construction of eleven new large and small nuclear power plants in addition to the ones existing and being under construction.

The draft master diagram was presented on Tuesday for the public discussion. The appendix to the draft documents indicates that new nuclear power plants will be built in Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Tomsk, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, and Khabarovsk Regions, in Chukotka and Yakutia.

According to the draft paper, the installed capacity of all Russian nuclear power plants is to reach 34,576 MW, which will account for 12.3% of the total installed capacity of power plants in the country. This indicator will be 45,841 MW or 15.9% by 2024, compared to 29,543 MW (11.9%) of the installed capacity of Russian nuclear power plants as of the start of this year.

The installed capacity of wind and solar power plants is to reach 7.6% of the total installed capacity in the country of 22,658.9 MW by the end of 2042.