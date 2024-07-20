Russian, Afghan businesses refuse dollar in favor of rubles and Afghani — Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. In the fight against Western sanctions, Russia and Afghanistan are abandoning the dollar in mutual settlements, switching to rubles and Afghanis, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia and Afghanistan are under unilateral illegitimate sanctions, and moving away from the dollar is one of the options. Although, Afghanistan still has to work on its currency conversion," he said.

Zhirnov noted that economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan, as well as the volume of trade between the countries are growing. "Our exports are growing fast," the ambassador added.

He clarified that the geography of suppliers of domestic products to the Afghan market is expanding. "As for payment cards, they are almost non-existent in Afghanistan. There are practically no payment terminals anywhere, even in the capital," the ambassador concluded.