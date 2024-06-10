Budget spending on national projects at $13.9 bln as of June 1 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Expenditures of the Russian federal budget on national projects amounted to 1.264 trillion rubles ($13.9 bln) as of June 1, 2024, or 41.1% of planned budget assignments, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

The ministry noted the highest level of implementation of the following national projects: Culture (59.8%), Science and Universities (53%), Demography (51%), Healthcare (48.4%) and Labor Productivity (47.5%).