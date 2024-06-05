Taliban delegation arrives in Russia for St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. A delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), led by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Abdul Manan Omari, has arrived in Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), an Afghan embassy official told TASS.

"They have arrived in Russia," the official said.

Earlier, Zamir Kabulov, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, said that apart from the labor minister, the Talbian delegation would also include the head of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Kabulov also told TASS that Russia’s foreign and justice ministries had reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Taliban could be removed from the list of banned organizations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, pointed out that this initiative reflected objective reality.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.