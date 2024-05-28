Russia to promote reasonable protectionist policy

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will promote the program of reasonable protectionism to support domestic producers, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said during the Russian Retail Week.

"I regret saying certain our retail companies, primarily as regards nonfoods, continue focusing on imports. Yes, even if these are mainly friendly countries, but we need to develop our own Russian industry of consumer goods," Evtukhov said.

There is no objective to substitute all imported goods by Russian ones, he noted. "Certainly there is global differentiation of labor, certainly, we will import products from other countries. Nevertheless, as I have already said many times, we will push forward the policy of healthy, reasonable protectionism, to help our companies to provide consumers with decent goods," he added.

The share of imported goods in the nonfood retail segment is over 50%, Evtukhov noted.