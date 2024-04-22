Scholz says era of fossil fuel will be over soon

BERLIN, April 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the opening of an trade fair in Hanover that the era of fossil fuel is coming to an end.

"It is clear to us all that the era of fossil energy sources is coming to an end," he said, according to a statement on the German government’s website.

The chancellor also said Germany will make every effort to produce 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Scholz thanked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who attended the fair, for support "when Russia cut off energy supplies to Germany" following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.