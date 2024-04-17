Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 42.15% in 2023 financial year

TOKYO, April 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia fell by 42.15% in 2023 financial year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 - TASS) to 1.3 trillion yen ($8.4 bln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Meanwhile, total exports from Japan to Russia decreased by 35% in the reporting period, while imports from Russia to Japan lost 44.3%. That said, in March 2024, trade turnover between the two countries was down by 20.6% to 107.9 bln yen ($698 mln). Total exports from Japan to Russia in March 2024 plunged by 35.5% year-on-year, while total imports from Russia to Japan decreased by 14% in the period.

Japan’s export of passenger cars to Russia fell by 7% in 2023 financial year. At the same time, Japan’s export of buses and trucks to Russia decreased by 55.1% in the reporting period, while supplies of spare parts and components for cars went down by 34.9%. In March 2024, export of passenger cars from Japan to Russia was down by 15.3% year-on-year. Cars and trucks were not supplied, same as in previous year, while export of spare parts and components declined by 37.4%.

Supplies of grain from Japan to Russia rose by 41.8% in 2023 financial year, while in March 2024 they dropped by 94.3% year-on-year.

Supplies of seafood from Japan lost 5.5% in 2023 financial year, though in March 2024 they gained 43.7% year-on-year. Japan also reduced import of vegetables and fruits from Russia by 59.2% and by 99.3%, respectively, in 2023 financial year.