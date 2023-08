MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit will remain roughly at this year’s level of around 2% of GDP in 2024, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an op-ed article for TASS.

"The budget situation currently carries no risks for macroeconomic stability. Next year federal budget deficit will remain roughly at this year’s level, or around 2% of GDP," he said.

A surplus budget is expected for Q3 2023, Oreshkin added.