Putin calls for forming single digital ecosystem within EAEU

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A single digital ecosystem, including the integration of national systems of electronic public services, must be developed for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday.

"It is important that the union's member states develop a single digital ecosystem, which would involve integrating each of the five members' national systems of electronic public services and electronic governments. I can assure you Russia has achieved sufficient progress and laid a solid foundation here," Putin said.

According to him, safeguarding the EAEU's digital sovereignty is a priority.