Gas price in Europe down below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters first since May 2021

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe went down below $300 per thousand cubic meters during Thursday trading for the first time since May 20, 2021, according to London’s ICE.

June futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $298 per thousand cubic meters, or to 26.8 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The gas price has decreased by 3.3% in total since the start of trading day.

The price of gas in Europe is falling amid high gas storage occupancy roughly standing at 66.5%, record LNG inflows and warm weather.